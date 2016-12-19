AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville




I can hardly believe I’m sitting here writing my final column for 2016. It seems like such a trite thing to say, but I’ll say it anyway: “Where has the year gone?” Let’s just get these next few sentences out of the way. Did you reach or move towards your goals? Have you taken time to evaluate where you are and where you wanted to go? If not, you better get it done.

Now that that’s out of the way, I want to follow up on last month’s column. I was talking about the shortage of good automotive workers and that we do have some help. Since I wrote that, I’ve received several phone calls and e-mails about the subject, and the message has been the same: No talent! No youngsters! No interest! Also, since I wrote my last column, I attended the Collision Repair Education Foundation job fair in Columbus, Ohio, at the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center, and it was awesome. Over 300 young students were there to learn about our profession. They were excited, the instructor was excited and the vendors who participated were genuinely engaged.

There were equipment companies there, and there were several consolidators, paint companies, I-CAR and yes, even insurance companies, represented. One dealer group was there and two food trucks. But wait, what about shops? Who is it that needs techs? Those who need the students were not present.

I recently got a call from a lady I met several years ago in Chicago at a waterborne conference we held. She said we (those of us in the industry) are not doing our part to promote our industry. Her point was that most shop owners have not even allowed or tried to get their children into the business. The reasons for this, she said, were: dirt, cold floors, aches and pains, lack of margins, etc. We all know the downsides of what we do, but if we can’t even promote our own profession, why would we expect anybody else’s families to get involved?

I guess we can just close and lock the doors when each of us is done or start to do something about it. Schools love support. Go talk at a career fair! Take an apprentice student in. Promote your business as a production facility. That’s what you know.

There are 250 million vehicles out there, and they’re not going to fix themselves. Nobody is going to “offshore” vehicle repair or parts distribution. There’s a future here. Let’s get out and support organizations that promote our industry.

It starts with you and me. Happy holidays.

Scott Shriber

  • Jonathan Seeley

    Big shops have been accustomed to letting small shops train their technicians to a certain proficiency level before acquiring them and training them up to modern standards, but due to the changing business climate, small shops are not providing this service in the volume they once used to. Speaking for myself, I’ve never found a recent graduate of a tech school to be much more useful than an average person off the street, the difference being that the tech school grad generally has a grossly inflated sense of their worth and abilities. It’s amusing to see the continued finger pointing, but there is just no getting around the fact that higher pay will attract people, it’s the plain and simple law of the marketplace. There are few skilled labor professions with wages as depressed as the collision repair industry, obfuscate this with finger-pointing all you wish, but the marketplace speaks louder than words. Smart technicians are leaving or avoiding this industry in favor of better paying trades like commercial HVAC or electrician, for instance. Even mechanics tend to make more than we do, which wasn’t the case back in the ’80s when I entered the field.

    • Bill Fowler

      You hit the nail squarely on he head, Jonathan. And to Scott’s point, you also made an excellent observation about those in the industry not promoting it. Well look at it this way: if I don’t want my own children in this financially crippled industry, why would it be admirable for me to drag yours into it?

  • Bentoverbodyman

    Until most or all or the shops admit publicly (especially consolidator mso’s) that wages are at depression / poverty levels then nothing will change. The largest claim payer to the collision industry, State Farm, will continue to lower the hourly rate paid Shops must stop lowering their DRP rates or else suffer the consequences of those insurance companies that track these price movements and adjust all rates accordingly. Its a race to the bottom. With Select Service shops and State Farm’s help we are sure to get there.

    • msoman

      Most techs are on some form of public assistance. Mostly food stamps.

  • I have trained my 3 sons and they are all in the trade. I have trained 100’s of young guys and it’s not easy but we all can’t be A-Techs LOL. Shops do need to reach out to their closest training centers and lay out some path from the school into the trade. Support is important to the programs.

    A week or a month for a beginning tech in a real shop sure helps them get going. I try to do real world projects with my students but they are not ready for full on collision repair with 700 hours of training. I use a text book and I-Car PDP EE. I don’t always agree with what they want me to teach them as far as the mandatory classes but they have to start somewhere. It will take more than $10.00 an hour to get them interested, that’s for sure.

  • Stan

    Most of the issues in the collision repair industry have been brought about by the people who work in it, We lack the respect we deserve because we have done nothing to prove that we deserve it. If I walked into a doctors office and saw the staff dressed and acting like many techs I see in shops, I would not have much respect for them either. Lets all take a good hard look in the mirror and put our best foot forward to change public perception of this industry. If you want things to change step up to offer solutions instead of just griping about the problems, after all we are in the problem solving business. The medical industry is facing the same challenges we are.I have met some extremely talented individuals all across this country who are making a great living in this industry. Many of the people I run across who complain are the ones who resist change and don’t want to spend the time to train. If you want to do better then do something to make yourself a better person and strive to be the best at what you do. I have been in the industry 33+ years and was a technician for close to 20 of those years. I am living proof that you can you can do whatever you want to, if you try.

