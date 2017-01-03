Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Annual Vision Group Award

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced that its AVG2 Vision Group again won the coveted Vision Group of the Year award for a combined average same-store sales growth of 11.69 percent.

The award was presented at Sherwin-Williams’ 2016 fourth quarter AVG2 Vision Group meeting, this year held in New Orleans, La.

Fifteen shops comprise the AVG2 group, one of five Sherwin-Williams A-Plus Vision Groups. The mission is to facilitate the business success of all members through teamwork, adaptability and innovation. Commitment to the group by each individual business owner is an integral part of membership. Through this commitment, the group has prevailed as leaders in the refinish industry.

“We’re proud to see all our Vision Groups continue to thrive in this rapidly changing business’” said Greg Eisenhardt, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes manager of sales force effectiveness. “Their perseverance, determination and passion to dominate their markets is a shining example for leading collision repair facilities. At Sherwin-Williams, we’re gratified to be part of each of these shops’ success.

“In particular for our AVG2 Vision Group, any successful coach will tell you that winning a championship the first time is a tough challenge, but winning it back-to-back-to-back is simply incredible. We’re looking forward to see in 2017 how all our other Vision Groups respond to them again setting the bar so high.”

For more information about Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com or call (800) SWULTRA (800-798-5872). For more information about the brand’s Vision Groups, click here.