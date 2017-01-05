Illinois Names New Insurance Department Director

Business Insurance reported that Jennifer Hammer has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Insurance by Gov. Bruce Rauner, effective Jan. 16th.

Hammer most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy in the Illinois Office of the Governor, overseeing policymaking decisions and analyzing and advising the governor on proposed policy, legislation, and rules and regulations.

Previously, she was the policy adviser for health care and human services and special counsel to the governor, coordinating all health care-related agencies, including the Illinois insurance department, according to the release.

Hammer worked at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce as the executive director of the healthcare council and vice president and legal counsel of government affairs. She also worked for Springfield, Illinois-based law firm Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes P.C. as an attorney where she practiced insurance defense law, healthcare law, business law and advised clients on legislation such as the Affordable Care Act.

