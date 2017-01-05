Axalta Announces its Automotive Color of the Year 2017

Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has selected Gallant Gray as its Automotive Color of the Year 2017. This color is enhanced by blue and silver flakes that produce a unique sparkle effect and dark undertones that enrich the finish, adding sophistication. A year-long Color of the Year celebration will commence with a variety of events during the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Preview Days in Detroit, including a video reveal at the EyesOn Design awards program on January 10th, 2017. The color will also be prominently featured at the Axalta-sponsored Charity Preview on January 13th, 2017, which raises funds to support services for children.

Daily inspirations, coupled with extensive research, helped Axalta color designers and product experts select Gallant Gray as the Automotive Color of the Year. A high percentage of the market is interested in a neutral palette, and adding slight hints of hues can add life to these colors. Gallant Gray is designed to look spectacular on any size vehicle. The complex color is dark in value with various sparkling flakes that add depth and color.

“At Axalta, we monitor automotive trends and forecast how color tastes are changing in the automotive market,” said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta global color marketing manager. “We are pleased to partner with automakers by using our coatings to give their vehicles beauty and character, and we’re confident customers will appreciate Gallant Gray. With hints of blue and green, it exemplifies modernity and elegance. Taking everything into account, we think Gallant Gray is the new silver.”

Axalta’s recently released 2016 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which documents vehicle color trends by geography, showed a rise in the popularity of gray shades around the world. Neutral colors have dominated the market over the last 10 years. Although white and black maintained the top positions worldwide, gray is now tied with silver for third place at 11 percent. Gray leads silver in popularity in Europe (by six percent), North America (five percent) and South Korea (seven percent). Gray is most popular in Europe (17 percent), North America (16 percent), South Korea (19 percent) and India (12 percent). Axalta’s Global Automotive Color Popularity report is in its 64th consecutive edition.

To learn more about Gallant Gray, visit axalta.com/color.