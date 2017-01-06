Certified Collision Group Announces Strong Growth Results in 2016

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the automotive collision repair and insurance communities, has announced strong 2016 growth results and states that it has a “bullish” outlook on 2017.

CCG expanded its business development and supply chain platforms across the U.S. in 2016, now operating in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

“We are very proud of a team that significantly grew our affiliate base in 2016 from an initial offering of 27 repair centers to now approaching 110,” stated Bruce Bares, president and CEO of CCG. “OE certified repair facilities continue to seek out and embrace CCG solutions relative to insurance relationship management and supply chain partnership programs. By increasing top-line revenues while lowering operating costs for well-vetted, select independent operators, our plan to triple our growth in 2017 in both affiliates and vendor partnerships is well under way.”

CCG’s 2016 executed strategic supply chain partnerships include the following: 3M, Alldata, Auto Data Labels, BASF, Chief (Elektron, Globaljig, Chassis Liner), Collision Diagnostic Services (asTech), ECS Vin Labels, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Eurovac, Garmat, Gravity Payments, GYS Welding, Kent Automotive, Office Depot, Polyvance, Pro Spot Welding and Wurth.

“Our strategy to support affiliates with the development and implementation of comprehensive preferred vendor programs provides tremendous value through both increased margins and enhanced service,” said Ernie Laky, CCG’s vice president of procurement. “We will aggressively continue to seek out the industry’s very best providers to create win-win programs that drive affiliate profitability and level the playing field, in a rapidly changing and highly competitive marketplace. Our 2017 plan identifies significant supply chain partnership growth, with more than 30 vendor programs in the pipeline.”

For more information on becoming an affiliate, call 888-FOR-CCG0 (367-2240) or email [email protected].