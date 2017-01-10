Body Shop Business
Dent Fix PDR Glue Kit Just Got Upgraded

The PDR glue pulling kit from Dent Fix Equipment just got better. Dent
Fix’s Ultra Ding Massager provides everything the technician needs to complete a successful PDR glue pull on OEM paint. Always improving, Dent Fix expanded their Ding Massager Deluxe Kit to now include a knock down tool with two heads, 15 improved varieties of pulling nibs and hand t-puller for hand pulls, creating the new Ultra Ding Massager. The new and redesigned pulling tabs provide the technician with more choices and nib surfaces for better fitment, which improves grip when repairing the many varieties of dings and minor dents from small to large. Other components of the kit include a squeeze puller with massaging action and squeezed position holding
capabilities, a sturdy slide hammer, 10 sticks of specially formulated PDR glue for strong adhesion but easy removal, 120V glue gun, plastic scraper stick, spray bottle of releasing agent and blow-molded case. Same price, just better.

