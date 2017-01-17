CARSTAR North America Continues to Build Cross Border Insurance Claims Program

CARSTAR North America announced it has opened the door to a growing list of Canadian insurance partners through its CARSTAR Care Center. The Care Center, a call center for assigning claims to CARSTAR locations, makes it easy by becoming the main point of contact between the customer, the U.S. CARSTAR collision shop and the Canadian insurer.

“Each year, Canadians make more than 11.9 million trips to the United States, and unfortunately, sometimes they have fender benders or other vehicle issues while they are in the country,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR North America. “We want to make it seamless for these drivers to get a high-quality repair on their vehicle through their Canadian insurance carrier. This program makes it much easier to handle the repair and helps take the stress out of the situation. And it allows CARSTAR North America to offer unmatched coverage in North America.”

As the single point of contact for everyone involved, the CARSTAR Care Center makes the process of the claim, estimate, repair and payment streamlined. The Care Center is responsible for updating all parties on the status of the repair process and claim. The Care Center also helps with the transfer of warranty, obtains priority service for the insured and their vehicles, adds additional accountability in the repair stage of the system, eliminates potential blocks in the appraisal process and generally expedites the cross-border claims process.