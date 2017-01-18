Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association Announces New 2017 Board Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its Board of Trustees has elected the following officers for 2017:

Chair – Phil Martinez, Mitchell International

Vice chair – Clint Marlow, Allstate Insurance

Treasurer – Steve Betley, Insurance Auto Auctions

Secretary – Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings

Each of these officers will serve on the Executive Committee, which oversees CIECA’s business matters between board meetings and maintains the board’s agenda.

Eugene Muller, Nationwide Insurance, will assume the title of past chair on the CIECA Executive Committee.

For more information, visit www.cieca.com or email Fred Iantorno, executive director, at [email protected].