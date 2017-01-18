Symach Installs State-of-the-Art Equipment in Axalta’s New Customer Experience Center in North Carolina

Symach announced that it is installing its state-of-the-art equipment in Axalta’s new Customer Experience Center (CEC) in North Carolina, which is scheduled to open in 2017.

“Symach is thrilled to have a technical and professional working relationship with Axalta,” said Chad Seelye, Symach’s vice president USA. “With a paint manufacturer such as Axalta embracing Symach’s DryTronic drying technology and equipment, this is a testament to Axalta’s desire to continually create a competitive advantage and differentiated service offering for their customers.”

In September 2015, Axalta announced that it would construct the CEC to serve the company’s refinish, light vehicle OEM and industrial customers. Located on the campus of Hendrick Motorsports just outside of Charlotte, the new facility will offer the latest in customer training and development programs. Axalta’s new center will include the following Symach equipment:

Two custom-designed SprayTron paint booths with pneumatic side glass doors. Each SprayTron is equipped with a Robodry curing robot and can be operated as a standard booth as well as be used as a production line.

Two prep/primer bays, each with its own FlyDry robot for curing of primer.

Two sanding bays, each with its own Symach Vacuum Sanding System.

Two complete CarMover rail systems for effortless car movement in the training environment.

Power and air are supplied to the bays through two Symach MultiBox solutions. The MultiBox solution is a dispenser for compressed air and electricity with plugs and automatic reels enclosed in a single cabinet.

Bay lighting is supplied through Symach’s ModulLight solution. The ModulLight is also the frame that suspends the FlyDry robot. The luxury design is finished off with a front band covered in Symach’s CoverTop, ABS plastic panels.

Symach has worked closely with Axalta throughout the concept and design phases of the project and will continue to offer support during the installation and commissioning of the equipment and the training of paint technicians.

“With Axalta’s investment in Symach’s technology and equipment for its Customer Experience Center, this should put their customers at ease when selecting a Symach solution for their own business,” said Seelye. “Symach seeks to work with all paint manufacturers to support technology advancements in the collision repair industry.”