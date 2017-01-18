FinishMaster Completes Two Acquisitions in Northeast

From aftermarketNews.com

FinishMaster Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Uni-Select Inc., has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of both Blaise of Color Inc. and Crown Auto Body Supply LLC, two distributors of industrial and automotive paint and supplies located in South Plainfield, N.J., and Salem, Mass., respectively.

Blaise opened its doors in 1987 and has served the New Jersey market from one location for nearly three decades. FinishMaster says the company’s “hometown” approach is a perfect match with FinishMaster’s core values. FinishMaster currently operates six additional locations in New Jersey.

Crown was founded 35 years ago, serving the Salem area. The team’s focus on superior service has created a great foundation of partnership with local body shops and dealerships. According to FinishMaster, this dedication to collaboration fits well with FinishMaster’s commitment to exceptional service. FinishMaster currently operates five additional locations in Massachusetts.

“We are excited for the opportunity to enhance our customer service in two key northeast markets,” said Steve Arndt, president and chief operating officer, FinishMaster. “Both Blaise and Crown have a long history of exceptional service making them a perfect fit in the FinishMaster family. Combining our teams’ knowledge and experience enables us to respond faster to customer needs and create the ultimate customer experience.”