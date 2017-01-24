PartsTrader and Nexsyis Integrate to Streamline Collision Repair Facility Workflow

Nexsyis and PartsTrader have released an integration between the two platforms that streamlines the workflow for collision repair facilities using both applications. Nexsyis users should contact Nexsyis Support ([email protected] or (888) 222-7008) to enable the PartsTrader integration.

“Consolidating the PartsTrader parts procurement activities within Nexsyis Collision is a major time saver for us, and has helped us to accomplish more in a shorter amount of time,” said Wade Snook, shop manager at Car Craft in Bethany, Okla. “The integration has made managing the administrative aspect of day-to-day business so much easier.”

The integration between the Nexsyis and PartsTrader platforms provide several significant benefits to collision repair facilities, including:

Streamlined workflow saves time with fewer emails to manage – Because the integration synchronizes both platforms in real-time, users of both systems can get job status updates quickly and easily in the Nexsyis Collision platform. Notifications from PartsTrader can be turned off, leading to fewer emails to manage each day.

Improved accuracy with fewer keystrokes – Data synchronization between the two platforms eliminates the need to re-key data. Users will have increased accuracy and reduce the risk of error and fewer returned parts.

Increased estimator productivity – The purchase order is automatically generated based on the parts ordered through the PartsTrader platform and sent to the supplier via the Nexsyis system. The reduction of administrative work allows estimators to manage more jobs in the same amount of time.

Simplified order verification – Validating part pricing on an invoice is made significantly easier for a repair shop. The prices quoted by a supplier in the PartsTrader platform are automatically pushed to Nexsyis system in the purchase order via the integration. A simple check of the invoice to the purchase order is all that is needed to verify pricing when the parts are received.

For more information on the PartsTrader/Nexsyis integration, click here.