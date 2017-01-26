Collision Repair Education Foundation Sets Spring Career Fair Dates

Body Shop Business
The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced it will kick off their spring career fair schedule on Friday, Feb. 3 in Des Moines, Iowa, which will be followed by at least 11 additional scheduled career fair events.

To ensure the best student participation possible at these events, the foundation will be partnering with ASE/NATEF, who will be inviting their collision and automotive school contacts to the events as well. The 2016 career fairs averaged just over 200 students per event, but through this partnership and the inclusion of automotive/mechanical students, that attendance number is anticipated to double in some markets in 2017.

The spring career fair schedule includes:

  • Feb. 3 – Des Moines, Iowa
  • March 9 – San Diego, Calif.
  • March 22 – Houston, Texas
  • March 23 – Dallas, Texas
  • April 15 – Phoenix, Ariz.
  • April 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa.
  • April 21 – St. Louis, Mo.
  • May 2 – Chicago
  • May 3 – Madison, Wis.
  • May 8 – Denver, Colo.
  • May 8 (tentatively scheduled) – Seattle, Wash.
  • May 17 – Nashville, Tenn.

Locations and dates for the fall 2017 career fairs will be announced later this year. Companies interested in participating in these events should contact Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244.

