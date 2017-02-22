Body Shop Business
Carubba Collision Launches New Employee Recruitment Website

Carubba Collision, a multi-shop operation in Western New York that has grown to four main offices, a dealer satellite office and six production facilities, announced it has launched a new website devoted strictly to the recruitment of candidates interested in a career in the auto body industry.

The new website, www.autobodycareer.com, is easy to navigate and includes information on apprenticeship opportunities as well as a job application. It also features testimonials from Carubba Collision associates who have enjoyed the many benefits of working in the auto body industry.

“Our industry has been given a bad rap,” said Joseph Carubba, president and CEO of Carubba Collision Corp. “The earning potential in our industry far exceeds other trades. Our goal is to get the word out to all the trade schools and job fairs by advertising and promoting this new and targeted website. Critical to our continued success is our commitment to attracting, hiring and developing the best professional, quality-minded associates.”

For more information, visit www.autobodycareer.com.