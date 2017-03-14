ASA Opposes West Virginia Crash Parts Bill

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that it is opposed to West Virginia Senate Bill (SB) 544, introduced by state Sen. Mark Maynard, R-6, which would eliminate the requirement for consumer-written consent when using aftermarket parts in a vehicle that is still under the manufacturer’s warranty.

The legislation would modify West Virginia’s current law requiring consent from the vehicle owner to mere notification. Current law stipulates that motor vehicle body shops must use genuine crash parts for a period of three years, the year the motor vehicle was manufactured and the two succeeding years thereafter, “sufficient to maintain the manufacturer’s warranty for fit, finish, structural integrity, corrosion resistance, dent resistance and crash performance unless the motor vehicle owner consents in writing at the time of the repair to the use of aftermarket crash parts.”

ASA opposes SB 544 and asks West Virginia repairers to contact their state legislators in opposition to the bill.