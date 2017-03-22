PPG Spring MVP Business Solutions Conference Sold Out

More than 550 people have signed up for PPG’s spring MVP Business Solutions Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., making the event a sellout.

The MVP Business Solutions Conferences are designed to give collision center owners, managers and staff a chance to step away from the day-to-day activity of the shop to recharge, network and learn.

“We take the conferences very seriously,” said Jim Berkey, PPG’s director of MVP Business Solutions. “We work hard to get the right balance between a comfortable and inviting venue, a mix of engaging and relevant content and a bit of entertainment as well. We have a great mix of collision center operators, distributors and supplying vendors from within the industry with a common goal of improving their business.”

A mix of keynote speakers along with the ability to choose from a variety of breakout sessions gives the attendees an opportunity to tailor their experience based upon their specific needs and interests.

Participants personalize their conference by selecting four of the eight following breakout sessions:

“Lightning Execution”

“Maximizing Millennials”

“Emotional Intelligence”

“Big Data, Analytics and Telematics”

“Six Steps to Mentoring”

“Tip of the Technology Iceberg”

“Photo and File Documentation”

“Professional Selling Skills”

The conference schedule is highlighted by prominent keynote speakers:

John DiJulius – DiJulius is an international consultant and best-selling author of three customer service books. His latest book, “The Customer Service Revolution,” instantly hit No. 1 on Amazon. At his presentation, attendees will discover how: All your employees can have compassion and empathy for your customers To create non-negotiable standards that every team member will follow To make price irrelevant

– DiJulius is an international consultant and best-selling author of three customer service books. His latest book, “The Customer Service Revolution,” instantly hit No. 1 on Amazon. At his presentation, attendees will discover how: Steve McClatchy – McClatchy is the author of the New York Times bestseller “DECIDE: Work Smarter, Reduce Your Stress & Lead by Example.” McClatchy will help the audience: Focus on results and the true drivers of performance Regain critical planning and personal time Dramatically increase work and life engagement

– McClatchy is the author of the New York Times bestseller “DECIDE: Work Smarter, Reduce Your Stress & Lead by Example.” McClatchy will help the audience: Tonya Reiman – Reiman is a media personality, keynote speaker, consultant and corporate trainer, as well as the author of three books, including “The Power of Body Language” and “The YES Factor.” A nonverbal-communication specialist, Reiman will teach attendees: Three keys to build rapport in the first few minutes of a conversation How to be perceived as credible and reliable How to communicate powerfully with your words, tones and your body language

– Reiman is a media personality, keynote speaker, consultant and corporate trainer, as well as the author of three books, including “The Power of Body Language” and “The YES Factor.” A nonverbal-communication specialist, Reiman will teach attendees:

The conference begins on April 9 with leisure activities that include the Randy Dewing Memorial Golf Tournament or relaxing at the JW Marriott spa or pool, followed by a welcome reception.

PPG’s MVP Business Solutions Conferences are open to owners and managers and staff of collision centers using PPG Refinish products. MVP conferences are typically biannual events and key components of PPG’s ongoing commitment to provide advanced business thinking and innovative solutions to its MVP customers.

At a Glance