Valspar Automotive Announces Spring 2017 Training Schedule for Paint Brands

Valspar Automotive has announced its quarterly training schedule for all of its paint brands, including DeBeer Refinish, Matrix Automotive Finishes, Prospray Finishes, Valspar Refinish and Valspar Industrial Mix (VIM).

The curriculum focuses on product-specific technology and application as well as OEM styling, advanced color theory and overall shop safety.

“We’re not only offering more classes to cover all of our automotive paint products, but we’re covering more shop-critical topics with students to improve the collision repair process,” said Gary Kilby, senior technical manager at Valspar Automotive. “The overarching goal is to positively impact shop productivity and profitability.”

Students will spend 60 percent of their class time in an application environment, learning and implementing proper application technique for the complete repair process. Students will be instructed on how to properly use the Valspar spectrophotometer and Valspar Automotive’s color retrieval software that includes DeBeer Refinish and Valspar Refinish Color Focus, Prospray PaintXpert and Matrix Accushade, as well as other tools to help achieve color match and increase refinish productivity.

Classes run through June 30 at the company’s training center in Grand Prairie, Texas, as well as at Valspar Automotive’s other facility in Detroit.

Grand Prairie Training Center Schedule

Date Class/Curriculum

May 2-3 Valspar Refinish: 999

May 4-5 Valspar Refinish: Color Theory

May 9-10 DeBeer Refinish: 500 BeroBase Solvent Technology

May 16-17 Valspar Industrial Mix (MIX)

May 23-24 DeBeer Refinish: 900+ Series WaterBase Tech.

May 30-June 1 Matrix Automotive Finishes: National Rule

June 13-14 Valspar Refinish: Low VOC Basecoats

June 27-28 Prospray Finishes: National Rule

Detroit Training Center Schedule

Date Class/Curriculum

April 25-26 DeBeer Refinish: 500 BeroBase Solvent Technology

May 16-17 DeBeer Refinish: 500 BeroBase Solvent Technology

June 6-7 DeBeer Refinish: 900⁺ Series WaterBase Technology

For more information about Valspar Automotive’s training curriculum or to enroll in a class, visit www.valsparauto.com.