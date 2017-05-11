Drastically Reduce Waste Disposal Costs with the Sidewinder Model M-2

Combat the rising costs of gunwash, thinners, acetone and more while drastically reducing waste disposal costs with the Sidewinder Model M-2, a refrigeration machine distiller-reclaimer that processes five gallons or less per batch.

A standard five-gallon metal bucket of waste is placed in the chamber. Waste solvents are vaporized and re-condensed, making the solvent reusable. The vapors expand in the chamber, displacing air. The vapors, being heavier than air, then fall through a refrigerated heat exchanger, condense and gravity flow out into the clean solvent receiving vessel. The waste stays behind in the cooking bucket within the chamber.

The market we satisfy is the five- to 70-gallon-per-week solvent (thinners, etc.) user that must meet EPA requirements for waste minimization. General user classifications are:

Automotive paint and finish users

Commercial paint and finish contractors

Industrial and government paint, finish and coating users

Fiberglass, plastics and composites users

Metal finishing and resin tire fill users

3D printers using isopropyl alcohol, acetone, ketones, etc.

The Sidewinder Model M-2 has been tested and certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for use in a normal, non-hazardous location. Here are some of the solvents for recycling, but you may know them under a different name:

acetone

butanol

diacetone alcohol

diethyl ketone

ethanol

ethyl acetate

isoamyl alcohol

isobutyl acetate

isopropyl acetate

isopropyl alcohol

lacquer thinner

methanol

methyl cellosolve

methyl ethyl ketone

methyl isobutyl ketone

methyl n-amyl ketone

2-methyl-2-propanol

n-butyl acetate

n-propyl acetate

naphtha (light aliphatic)

naphtha (petroleum spirits)

paint thinner

propanol

stoddard

Call (702) 362-9432 to see if the Sidewinder is the right distiller reclaimer for your solvents. Be prepared to email your MSD sheet. Use the cost savings calculator at www.solvent-recycler.com to approximate the payback time of the Sidewinder M-2 in weeks. Turn your waste into assets!