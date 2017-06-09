ABRA Auto Body & Glass Awards Tool Grants to 10 Students Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

ABRA Auto Body and Glass is awarding 10 students with tool grants of $2,000 each through a grant and scholarship program with the Collision Repair Education Foundation. The winning students can use the grant to purchase tools from the NATEF tool list.

The winners were selected from a pool of high school seniors and post-secondary students enrolled in collision repair programs and planning to graduate and enter the workforce in 2017. The student winners of the 2017 ABRA Auto Body & Glass spring tool grant are:

Willie Perry of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C.

Leanne Rafferty of Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, Wis.

Cesar Delgadillo of Chattanooga State in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Daron Hardy of Kennedy King in Chicago, Ill.

Scott George of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah

Joshua Payne of Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Seger Gott of Southwest Tech Auto Body Collision in Fennimore, Wis.

Michael Castanias of Scarlet Oaks in Cincinnati, Ohio

Johnny Mosquera Jr. of Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Anthony Tardivet of Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Neb.

“ABRA is proud to support the next generation of auto body technicians,” says Greg Peeters, ABRA vice president of training and development. “This grant provides bright students the basic tool set they need to launch an exciting career in the Collision Repair Industry.”

Industry members interested in working together with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in supporting secondary and post-secondary collision repair students, instructors and their school programs should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 63-5244 or [email protected].