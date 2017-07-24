Body Shop Business
News/crunch time with jason stahl
ago

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Part 2: Erie Institute of Technology

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

PPG Introduces Nexa AutoColor P190-6920 Production Clearcoat

Service King’s Chicago Teammates Contribute $45,700 to Angels on Assignment

Certified Collision Group Has Added 52 Locations in 2017

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Introduces Free Collision Repair App

Mitchell International Launches Cloud-Based Estimating System

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Jeep Wrangler Is ‘Most American-Made’ Vehicle

Anti-Steering Measure Dies After Maine Governor’s Veto

Crunch Time – Erie Institute Of Technology (Part 2) from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

Part 2 of episode 3 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! In part 1, Editor Jason Stahl checked out the Erie Institute of Technology‘s new auto body lab. In part 2, he takes a deeper dive into the institute, visiting the main school and exploring why the school’s auto body program has been so popular.

“When I asked Director Paul Fitzpatrick why the program has been so successful, he said it was because of Erie’s beautiful facility, they’re the only ‘game in town,’ and the school is just simply running the program right,” said Stahl.

 

Show Full Article