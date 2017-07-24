Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Part 2: Erie Institute of Technology

Crunch Time – Erie Institute Of Technology (Part 2) from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

Part 2 of episode 3 of BodyShop Business’ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! In part 1, Editor Jason Stahl checked out the Erie Institute of Technology‘s new auto body lab. In part 2, he takes a deeper dive into the institute, visiting the main school and exploring why the school’s auto body program has been so popular.

“When I asked Director Paul Fitzpatrick why the program has been so successful, he said it was because of Erie’s beautiful facility, they’re the only ‘game in town,’ and the school is just simply running the program right,” said Stahl.