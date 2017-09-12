Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists Plan for 2018 Annual Conference

The Paint, Body & Equipment Specialists (PBES) segment of the Auto Care Association met in San Francisco Sept. 6-8 to kick off planning for their 2018 annual conference.

With the dates set for May 15-18 in Austin, Texas, this conference promises to be a departure from the past with a focus on leveraging disruption to grow your business. Whether your goal is networking, education or innovation, the 2018 conference promises to leave you with takeaways to apply to your business and help your customers.

Stay tuned for updates on the event and a speaker/workshop schedule. In the meantime, start planning your trip to Austin – there are some great things to discover in the city.