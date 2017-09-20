Service King, Collision Repair Education Foundation Announce New Grant in Honor of Mario Malacara

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced it is administering a new grant named, “The Service King Way Grant: In Honor of Mario Malacara,” on behalf of Service King Collision Repair Centers.

Malacara was a highly admired and respected 14-year Service King teammate who tragically passed away in December 2016. The Service King Way Grant was created in memory of Malacara’s dedicated service, loyalty to the industry and the indelible impact he had on countless people during his career. Sean Huurman, chief human resources officer at Service King Collision Repair Centers, said that Malacara was a “…universally beloved teammate who gave so much to Service King and the collision repair industry as a whole.”

The Collision Repair Education Foundation administers grants and scholarships to provide educational opportunities to students across the country, with a larger goal of preparing future generations of entry-level collision repair employees to enter the workforce. Together, the foundation and Service King have created the grant to honor Malacara, because, in Huurman’s words, “He embodied the values we have at Service King, referred to as The Service King Way, so we could not think of a better way to memorialize this connection than through a scholarship in his name. Mario fought diligently to ensure talented entrants were provided the opportunities that exist within the industry. It’s our hope that this scholarship extends Mario’s passion to students and families for years to come.”

This year’s recipients of the Service King Way Scholarship, in memory of Mario Malacara ($1,000), include:

Asael Medina, UTI (Houston, Texas)

Justin Maldonado, TSTC (Harlingen, Texas)

David Noyola, TSTC (Waco, Texas)

Xavian Henry, UTI (Houston, Texas)

During his time at Service King Collision Repair Centers, Malacara was influential in many ways. Whether mentoring a co-worker or fighting for legislation change at the State Capitol, he continually strived to be an advocate for the industry.

“We sincerely hope this scholarship honors the legacy of Mario Malacara and his family by transcending his passion for the collision repair industry to future students across the country,” said Hurrman. “Mario’s spirit and love for the industry, and the young people who enter it, will surely continue to impact students and future generations of technicians.”