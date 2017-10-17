Body Shop Business
News/Pennsylvania
ago

Pennsylvania Body Shop Completes Extensive OEM Training

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Professionals Auto Body of Altoona, Pa., announced that 13 of its technicians and managers recently completed extensive OEM training.

Professionals Auto Body now has four certified welders who can perform the structural work on today’s complex vehicles, including the owner, Ron Perretta.

“We are dedicated to repairing vehicles to the OEM specifications only,” said Perretta. “This assures our customers that their vehicle is safe and doesn’t lose its value after a repair. Today’s vehicles are complicated, and understanding the repair methodology of each vehicle separately is necessary, the very reason why we’ve invested in our staff, equipment and the system to access the information from the manufacturers.

“There are no vehicles we can’t repair today. This includes any mechanical, electrical and glass repairs. Today, as always, we can say we have more trained people and more equipment than anyone else in the area.”

