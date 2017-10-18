WIN Offers “Jump in the Tank” Webinar to Collision Industry

WIN is hosting a 30-minute educational webinar titled, “Jump in the Tank,” on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

Building on her recent WIN Educational Conference presentation, Traci Brown, body language and persuasion expert, will share her experience getting the deal from a “shark” from the popular TV show “Shark Tank” so attendees can use the same tools to achieve results in their business. A Q & A session will conclude the discussion.

“I grew so much from working with my shark,” said Brown. “Understanding shark thinking helped me reach levels I never thought possible in business. Anyone can use the same thought process to build their business, too.”

Added Michelle Sullivan, co-chair of the Membership Committee, “WIN’s Membership Committee is hosting this webinar as part of our 2018 #ALLIN4WIN Membership Drive. We are excited to have Traci present this follow-up to the presentation she gave at this year’s WIN conference and to learn persuasive techniques and the success formula.”

Brown’s webinar kicks off WIN’s 24-hour membership challenge, a key part of the membership drive. Anyone who joins during the membership drive at a special rate of $109 receives membership for the remainder of 2017 with their 2018 membership. Those who sign up during the membership drive will also be entered into a drawing for free registration* to the 2018 Educational Conference at the Hyatt in Indianapolis being held May 7-9, 2018.

Register for the WIN webinar by clicking here. To join WIN, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com and click on “Join WIN”.

*Drawing is for registration fee only; does not include transportation or lodging.