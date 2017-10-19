Sherwin-Williams to Showcase Products, Services and Builds at SEMA Show

Sherwin-Williams announced it will showcasing its brands, products, business solutions, distribution and technical services this year at the SEMA Show in the North Hall, booth no. 10639.

1960 Chevrolet Impala

See the ultimate 1960 Chevrolet Impala unveiled. After countless hours working to resurrect this 1960 Impala, Mann’s Restoration has revived a car once thought to be lost. You won’t believe your eyes when this Impala is unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 1:45 p.m.

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner “Ragingbird”

There are plenty of classics in the muscle car world, but the 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner is a legend. Meet the Ragingbird from Bair Customs. Power and style converge in one of the most incredible Pro-Touring Roadrunners ever built.

Product Spotlight: Dynamic Clearcoat

Learn how Sherwin-Williams created a new category of clearcoats – glamour with speed. CC200 Dynamic Clearcoat, launched at SEMA last year, creates a new category among premium clearcoats, delivering consistent premium appearance without sacrificing productivity. This clearcoat is designed for any painter, application and repair environment. With a fast application time and quick, low-temp bake cycle, Dynamic Clearcoat CC200 will help improve any shop’s productivity and profit.

More Than Just Paint

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes understands that it takes “more than just great paint” to maximize the potential and profitability of any collision repair shop. That’s why the brand works with owners to help increase revenue through a variety of training and onsite consulting services to help grow their business.

The 2017 SEMA show will highlight several of its business-building programs, including: Impact Assessments; the EcoLean Workshop Series; Collision Repair Design Service (CRDS); Vision Groups for high-performing shops; and Managed Collision Repair Training.

Sherwin-Williams SCRS Repair Driver Education Series

Industry-leading consultants Judy Folk and Mike Lanza will host sessions designed to help shops improve business and increase productivity:

Culture, Culture, and Culture – Would you work in your own shop?!

Presenter: Judy Folk, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Oct. 30, 2017 – 3-5 pm

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N237

Creative Compensation Solutions – How to Develop, Pay and Motivate Employees in a Team Environment

Presenter: Mike Lanza, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

When: Nov. 1, 2017 – 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall, N233