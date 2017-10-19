Acquire Quantum EFX Improves Color-Matching Process Speed and Accuracy

Axalta Coating Systems’ spectrophotometer, Acquire Quantum EFX, is designed to greatly speed up the color-matching process and make it more accurate. Three years ago, Axalta introduced the Acquire Plus EFX, which was the first commercial instrument to measure both color and flake appearance coating data. The new Acquire Quantum EFX is the latest evolution with a smaller and more compact design to enable one-hand use.

The Acquire Quantum EFX offers completely wireless communication with Axalta’s software and library of color formulas. The smaller 3/4-inch aperture requires a smaller sample area. Body shop refinishers can find an accurate color match even for complicated metallic, pearl and effect paint formulations using advanced optic technology. The Acquire Quantum EFX is also valuable for matching faded paint color is achieved. Although no computer screen will depict color 100 percent accurately, the Acquire Quantum EFX can be used to compare relative differences to achieve a match.

For more information, click here.