Zara’s Collision Center to Give Away Vehicle on Dec. 6



Zara’s Collision Center in Springfield, Ill., will give away a refurbished vehicle as part of the Zara’s Benevolence Program.

The giveaway will take place at noon on Dec. 6 at Zara’s Collision Center.

The auto body shop will donate the vehicle to a deserving individual referred by a local agency.

Over the past two decades, Zara’s Collision Center has refurbished and donated more than 30 vehicles as part of the program. Some vehicles refurbished for the Benevolence Program are purchased by Zara’s from owners or salvage yards, while others are provided by people in the community who have heard about the program.

Older vehicles receive mechanical and body work coordinated by Zara’s to restore them to an attractive and functionally safe road-ready condition, the shop noted.