I believe journalists should report on things in the most unbiased way possible. We need to put our beliefs and personal twists away when we pick up the pen and write something to you, our readers. Lately, with the all the shenanigans that have gone on in the national media, it’s hard to sort out what is opinion and what is actually factual reporting.

I was recently indulging myself by sitting in a comfortable chair and reading a good car magazine, completely in car Zen and zoned out to all around me. This does not happen often, but when it does, it’s awesome. In this particular moment, I was reading an article in a well-respected magazine that has been around for many years – since 1949, to be exact. And it has more than one million readers per month. No matter how you slice it, that’s a venerable publication. The writer of the particular article I was reading was pretty well-known.

I was surprised at the amount of bias that shone through in this article. It was a flat-out comparison of two awesome cars with long-standing pedigrees. They’re both incredible automobiles that have evolved into incredible machines in anyone’s eyes. I’ve driven the originals of each, and the amount that they’ve grown and improved is almost unbelievable. In today’s world, it’s hard enough to keep a model alive for a decade, but both of these cars have been available for six decades.

When it comes to these two brands, there is an intense, long-standing rivalry. Personally, I love them both. I’m as “bi-cartisan” as one can be. I grew up a Chevy guy and always drove a bowtie vehicle. Then, I spent 30 years working at the Blue Oval, and many say I bleed blue. Still, I can be totally objective about the two vehicles. Sadly, the article showed a true bias.

The reason I bring this up is because I want to assure you that those of us here at BodyShop Business work very hard to stay neutral on the industry. We dig every day to get and deliver the most current and complete information available. Our job is to get all of you the correct information as quickly as humanly possible with NO personal influence included. That is our commitment to all of you.

So which one would I drive? A red one of course!