Collision Repair Education Foundation Recognizes 163 Career Programs with Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced it has recognized 163 schools with its new designation program called the “Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark” that was launched in 2016. This is an increase of 35 percent from 121 schools that participated in program and achieved a benchmark in its inaugural year.

Under the new program developed by the foundation, schools were classified into three tiers:

Tier 1: Advanced,

Tier 2: Proficient

Tier 3: Developing

The designation was determined by the foundation based upon information provided by schools about the capabilities of their program on the Collision Repair Education Makeover grant application.

The program is currently accepting applications for 2018.

In 2017, 17 schools received a Tier 1 designation, 111 schools achieved Tier 2 and 35 schools achieved Tier 3. All Tiers saw increases as in 2016, nine schools received a Tier 1 designation, 80 schools achieved Tier 2 and 31 schools achieved Tier 3.

Schools are recognized at different levels based upon criteria that focus around the number of hours of instruction, curriculum in place, along with the tools, equipment and supplies a school uses to prepare their students for employment in the collision industry.

Participation in the Makeover grant program provides schools with necessary items to help them advance to higher levels and expand their programs to best serve students and the industry. The goal is to help every school acquire the resources to eventually achieve a Tier 1: Advanced school designation.

“I want to congratulate all of the schools on their achievements for the Benchmark program,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “The number of schools participating in this program continues to rise, and the Collision Repair Education Foundation is proud to support those schools in their efforts to achieve the Tier 1 status.”

A complete list of schools and their Tier designations is available below:

Tier 1

Aims Community College (Windsor, Colo.)

Austin Community College (Austin, Texas)

Bay Path (Charlton, Mass.)

Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, Wis.)

Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, Ore.)

College of Lake County (Grayslake, Ill.)

Dauphin County Technical School (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) (Ankeny, Iowa)

Greater Lawrence Technical High School (Andover, Mass.)

Idaho State University College of Technology (Pocatello, Idaho)

Kishwaukee College (Malta, Ill.)

Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Neb.)

North Dakota State College of Science (Wahpeton, North Dakota)

Ranken Technical College (St. Louis, Mo.)

Southwestern Community College (Creston, Iowa)

TCAT Livingston (Livingston, Tenn.)

Texas State Technical College (Waco, Texas)

Tier 2

Alvin ISD, Hensler CTE Campus (Manvel, Texas)

Area30 Career Center (Greencastle, Ind.)

Athens Technical College (Athens, Ga.)

Bellingham technical college (Bellingham, Wash.)

Berks Career and Technology Center (Oley, Pa.)

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation (Flat Rock, N.C.)

C.S. Monroe Technology Center (Leesburg, Va.)

Cape Fear Community College (Wilmington, N.C.)

CATEC (Charlottesville, Va.)

Cattaraugus Allegany Boces Center At Ellicotville (Ellicottville, N.Y.)

Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.)

Chantilly HS STEM Academy (Chantilly, Va.)

Chester County Technical College high school Pennick’s Bridge campus (West Grove, Pa.)

Cleveland Community College (Shelby, N.C.)

Collision Career Institute (Yorba Linda, Calif.)

Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Dennis Technical Education Center (Boise, Idaho)

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School (Fall River, Mass.)

Dowell J Howard Center (Winchester, Va.)

Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas)

Eastern Center for Arts and Technology (Willow Grove, Pa.)

EHOVE Career Center (Milan, Ohio)

Erie 1 BOCES Kenton Career & Technical Center (Tonawanda, N.Y.)

Erie Community College South (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Essex Technical High School (Hathorne, Mass.)

Fayetteville Technical Community College (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Forbes Road CTC (Monroeville, Pa.)

Forsyth Tech Community College (Winston Salem, N.C.)

Fort Myers Technical College (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, Wis.)

Freedom High School (Freedom, Wis.)

Ft. Hayes Career Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Gateway Community College Central City Campus (Phoenix, Ariz.)

George Stone Technical Center (Pensacola, Fla.)

Grant Career Center (Bethel, Ohio)

Greater Lowell Technical HS (Tyngsborough, Mass.)

Greenville Technical College (Greenville, S.C.)

GST BOCES Coopers Education Center (Painted Post, N.Y.)

Helena High School (Helena, Mont.)

Highland Community College (Freeport, Ill.)

Hillsborough Community College (Tampa, Fla.)

Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark, Delaware)

Holmes High School (San Antonio, Texas)

Hopewell High School (Hopewell, Va.)

Indian Valley Vocational Center (Sandwich, Ill.)

Ivy Tech Community College (Terre Haute, Ind.)

Ivy Tech Community College – Northeast (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

John A. Logan College (Carterville, Ill.)

Kansas City Kansas Community College (Kansas City, Kan.)

Kennedy King College (Chicago, Ill.)

Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas)

Lake Career & Technical Center (Camdenton, Mo.)

Lake Technical College (Eustis, Fla.)

Laramie County Community College (Cheyenne, Wyo.)

Lebanon County Career and Technology Center (Lebanon, Pa.)

Lenoir Community College (Kinston, N.C.)

Lewis and Clark Career Center (Saint Charles, Mo.)

Lex La-Ray Technical Center (Lexington, Mo.)

Lorenzo Walker Technical College (Naples, Fla.)

Manatee Technical College (Bradenton, Fla.)

Maxwell High School of Technology (Buford, Ga.)

Mercer County Technical Education Center (Princeton, W.V.)

Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio)

Mid-Coast School of Technology (Rockland, Maine)

Montana State University Billings City College (Billings, Mont.)

Morgan Community College (Ft. Morgan, Colo.)

Morrisville State College (Morrisville, N.Y.)

New Horizons (Hampton, Va.)

Nichols Career Center (Jefferson City, Mo.)

North Georgia Technical College (Clarkesville, Ga.)

North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

North Technical High School (Florissant, Mo.)

Northern Neck Technical Center (Warsaw, Va.)

Oxford Hills Technical School/ Maine Vocational Region 11 (Norway, Maine)

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School (Palmer, Mass.)

Prosser Career Education Center (New Albany, Ind.)

Randolph Community College (Asheboro, N.C.)

Regional Career Technical Center (Saline, Mich.)

Renton Technical College (Renton, Wash.)

Richland Community College (Decatur, Ill.)

Ridgewater College (Willmar, Minn.)

Rolla Technical Institute (Rolla, Mo.)

Saint Cloud Technical and Community College (Saint Cloud, Minn.)

Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.)

South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.)

South Technical High School (Sunset Hills, Mo.)

Southeast Community College (Milford, Neb.)

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School (South Easton, Mass.)

Southwest Tech (Fennimore, Wis.)

Stanly Community College (Albemarle, N.C.)

State Technical College of Missouri (Linn, Mo.)

Steel Center (Clairton, Pa.)

Susquehanna County Career Technology Center (Springville, Pa.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Morristown, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Paris, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TN, Tenn.)

Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Shelbyville, Tenn.)

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Lancaster, Pa.)

Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Academy (Elizabeth, N.J.)

Thomas A. Edison CTE High School (Jamaica, N.Y.)

Ulster BOCES (Port Ewen, N.Y.)

University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College (North Little Rock, Ark.)

Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio)

Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, Wash.)

Warren Tech (Lakewood, Colo.)

Warrensburg Area Center (Warrensburg, Mo.)

Washburn University Institute of Technology (Topeka, Kan.)

Wayne Community College (Goldsboro, N.C.)

Wenatchee Valley Tech (Wenatchee, Wash.)

West Side Career and Technology Center (Kingston, Pa.)

Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center (Limerick, Pa.)

Tier 3