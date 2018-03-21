Certified Collision Group Partners with Body Shop Nation

Certified Collision Group (CCG), a certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance industry, has announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Body Shop Nation (BSN) of Scottsdale, Ariz., which offers digital marketing services and online search expertise that includes website design, search engine optimization (SEO), reputation management, social media and pay-per-click management.

The partnership with BSN now allows CCG to provide SEO to its hundreds of affiliate locations over 30 states, including CCG-sponsored, highly optimized web pages that are focused on OEM certifications.

“We are proud of the opportunity to provide our network affiliates Body Shop Nation’s leading digital media marketing solutions, which quite significantly enhance web presence results with industry-leading SEO,” said Bruce Bares, president and CEO of CCG. “Each day that CCG rapidly yet methodically grows across the nation, we strive to evolve by implementing platforms and tools that increase partner profitability and reduce operating costs ― directly and indirectly benefiting CCG affiliates and insurance and vendor partners.

“As we inch closer to $1 billion in annual collision sales, our growing collision, insurance and vendor partner value propositions require a highly differentiated, well-managed, thoughtful and strategic digital marketing services partner. We find those proven strengths and capabilities – plus the very highest levels of commitment – in the offerings and with the team at Body Shop Nation. BSN solutions now land CCG Network Affiliates in a top position when consumers search for automotive repair services.

Added Don Miller, president of BSN, “Ninety-eight percent of online searchers trust businesses that are located on the first page of Google. In essence, the higher you show up in an internet search, the more perceived trust and authority your businesses have on the internet. We place our clients’ businesses multiple times on page one search by paying attention to every factor that the search engines use to rank websites. Ultimately, our goal is to significantly improve each CCG location’s online visibility in their market area by prioritizing their digital marketing strategy.”

CCG location pages are designed with original content and embedded within each CCG affiliate site, and each is optimized to include all images and calls to action. Implementation of BSN platforms improve CCG affiliate and network capabilities to connect with consumers — particularly those searching for high-quality, independently-operated, OEM-certified collision centers. BSN maintains page analytics, ranks tracking, creates and reviews monthly performance reporting — providing CCG affiliates detailed, in-depth analysis of website performance.

“Our clients often see quality website leads double or triple from improved website clicks and conversions, improving shop revenues,” said Mike Fischer, vice president for business development for BSN. “We are looking forward to our partnership with the Certified Collision Group and mutual growth with the industry’s leading, national OEM-certified collision repair network.”