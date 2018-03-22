Art Ewing, Pro Spot’s Sales and Marketing Director for Canada, to Retire

Pro Spot International announced that Art Ewing, the company’s sales and marketing director for Canada, will retire.

Russell Duncan, previously the equipment specialist for Color Compass, will succeed Ewing on April 1.

“Art has been not only a member of our team, but a member of the family,” said Ron Olsson, president of Carlsbad, Calif.-based Pro Spot. “His knowledge and commitment to the company and our customers made him a vital component of our success. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Ewing joined Pro Spot in July 2014, playing a key role in Pro Spot becoming a leading equipment and technology supplier to the Canadian collision repair industry, according to the company.

Ewing will continue his association with Pro Spot in a marketing advisory role.

“My time with Pro Spot has been very exciting. It’s been great working with such a talented team,” said Ewing. “Looking back on this wonderful journey, I can honestly say we took care of business, and had a great time along the way. Our distributors are so dedicated to looking after our customers and it,s been an honor to work with each of them. Pro Spot will continue to be the industry’s innovator and will have even greater success in the future. I thank Ron and the whole team for supporting our efforts in the Canadian market.”

With 36 years in the industry, and the last six as an equipment specialist, Duncan has worked closely with the Pro Spot line of equipment.

“I am honored to be taking on this role,” said Duncan. “I’m ready to continue building on this incredible brand in all facets of the company – sales and marketing, training, engineering, manufacturing and distribution.”