Nebraska Autonomous Vehicle Bill Awaits Governor’s Approval

A report from ABC 8 KLKN-TV indicates that a bill that could make Nebraska leader in the autonomous vehicle industry is sitting on Gov. Pete Rickett’s desk this week.

The bill, which was introduced by Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln earlier this year, has made it through all three rounds of voting in this year’s legislative session.

The ABC 8 KLKN-TV article quoted Sen. Wishart as saying, “It’s pro-technology, pro-business and also putting a regulatory framework in place for autonomous vehicles since we know now that next year we will be seeing the first autonomous vehicles on the road.”

Autonomous vehicles have of late been taking a hammering in the media, thanks to an incident where an Uber autonomous vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and the driver of a Tesla Model X SUV in which the Autopilot feature was engaged was involved in a fatal crash.

To read the complete story on Nebraska’s from ABC 8 KLKN-TV, click here.