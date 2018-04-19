Body Shop Business
Products/Arslan Automotive
ago

MIG-MAG Inverter Pulse Welder with Dual Torches

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence to Present ‘Thinking Differently About Your Business’ Seminar at Southern Automotive Repair Conference

Road to Zero Coalition Unveils Vision for Eliminating Roadway Deaths by 2050

BASF to Bring Bogi Lateiner, Female-Built Chevy Montage to 2018 Women’s Industry Network Conference

Sears Donates More than $160,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Connecticut Launches Program for Testing Autonomous Vehicles

Hyundai Position Statement: Auto Body Shops Should Perform Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

PPG MVP Business Solutions Announces Schedule for ‘Elevating the Customer Experience’ Class

More Auto Body Shops Using Materials Invoicing Systems: ‘Who Pays for What?’ Survey

2018 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Borrow Some Repairability Features from F-150

Ringbrothers Take a Stand Against Counterfeiters of Automotive Parts

The Fimer TM 242 Evo Dual Torch from Arslan Automotive is a MIG-MAG inverter pulse welder with dual torches. Features include:

  • Single/double pulse welding
  • Synergic mode welding
  • Manual mode welding
  • Aluminum, silicone bronze and steel welding
  • Low 15 amp output
  • TIG/MMA (stick) welding
  • Double torch to use two different materials with same welder
  • SD memory card for storage and recall of welding parameters
  • Large 5.7” LCD display with simple settings

For more information, call (800) 465-8575 or visit www.arslanauto.com.

Show Full Article