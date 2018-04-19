The Fimer TM 242 Evo Dual Torch from Arslan Automotive is a MIG-MAG inverter pulse welder with dual torches. Features include:

Single/double pulse welding

Synergic mode welding

Manual mode welding

Aluminum, silicone bronze and steel welding

Low 15 amp output

TIG/MMA (stick) welding

Double torch to use two different materials with same welder

SD memory card for storage and recall of welding parameters

Large 5.7” LCD display with simple settings

For more information, call (800) 465-8575 or visit www.arslanauto.com.