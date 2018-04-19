MIG-MAG Inverter Pulse Welder with Dual Torches
The Fimer TM 242 Evo Dual Torch from Arslan Automotive is a MIG-MAG inverter pulse welder with dual torches. Features include:
- Single/double pulse welding
- Synergic mode welding
- Manual mode welding
- Aluminum, silicone bronze and steel welding
- Low 15 amp output
- TIG/MMA (stick) welding
- Double torch to use two different materials with same welder
- SD memory card for storage and recall of welding parameters
- Large 5.7” LCD display with simple settings
For more information, call (800) 465-8575 or visit www.arslanauto.com.