David Rogers Receives 2018 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year Award

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and 2018 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year David Rogers.

BodyShop Business has recognized David Rogers with the 2018 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award as the top scorer in the nation in the collision category of the ASE certification test. Rogers received an award plaque, along with $1,000, on Nov. 14 at the fall Board of Governors meeting of ASE held at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where almost 50 other automotive professionals were also recognized as top scores on the ASE certification tests.

Many different companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the Auto, Truck, Collision and Parts categories, along with awards for instructors, students, service and parts consultants, and managers. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

Rogers, who lives in New York Mills, Minn., is an auto body technician at Nyhus Chevrolet-Buick in Staples, Minn. He has spent 30 years in the collision repair industry and has earned I-CAR recognition, GM certification, PPG paint system certification and ADP Advanced Shoplink certification.

Regarding his ASE certification, Rogers said, “I take pride in having the ability to restore vehicles to their original condition. I also find ASE and other continued education valuable in order to keep me up to date on the ever-changing industry.”

