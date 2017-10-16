1Collision Adds Minnesota Collision Repair Shop, Two Corporate Staff Members

The 1Collision Network announced the addition of Ed’s Collision and Glass in Maple Grove, Minn.

Owned by Mike and Sandy Cox, the new location is the sixth collision center in Minnesota to affiliate with 1Collision.

“Mike and Sandy are excellent operators, with a outstanding reputation in the market for excellent quality and customer service,” Network President Jim Keller said. “We are delighted they have chosen to affiliate with 1Collision.”

Additionally, Michael Peterson has been added to the corporate staff as business development manager for the Minnesota and Iowa markets. Peterson’s experience includes the car rental, dealership and insurance sectors.

Nick Wilson also has joined the corporate team as IT/ software team leader at the network offices in Milwaukee