1Collision Announces Network Expansion

The 1Collision Network announced it has added its first East Coast location, Colonial Collision in Worcester, Mass., owned by Joe O’Connell. Colonial has rebranded as 1Collision Worcester.

“I’m excited to implement the 1Collision marketing program geared to consumers, insurers and OE – one of a number of programs I will be implementing,” said O’Connell.

1Collision also enters the Nashville, Tenn., market with Plan B Auto Body, owned by Steve Fishe. Fishe will also be rebranding his business, utilizing the 1Collision mark.

“I am excited to begin transforming my business processes for greater success,” said Fishe.

In New Lenox, Ill., Tom Anderson, who recently purchased Lincolnway Auto Body, will also re-brand with the 1Collision mark.

“We are excited to join forces with 1Collision,” Anderson said. “Their strong brand recognition coupled with the many resources they bring is certain to be transformational for our shop, further enhancing the quality of service we provide to our customers.”

In Rosemount, Minn., Matthew Goebel, owner of Phil’s Auto Body, has become the ninth repair center to affiliate with 1Collision in Minnesota.

“1Collision offers all the management tools and resources I need to elevate my business to the next level,” Goebel said.

Added 1Collision President Jim Keller, “As we move forward, it is exciting to see an interest from these quality shop owners to choose 1Collision to assist in growing their businesses. With these July additions, the 1Collision footprint is now on both the East and West Coasts, North and the South Central regions, with shops covering 10 states.”