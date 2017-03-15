Body Shop Business
News/1Collision Network
ago

1Collision Network Adds MSO in California

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-Car Announces 2017 International Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Insurers Point to Importance of Data Access for Setting Autonomous Vehicle Rates

BodyShop Business Now Accepting Nominations for 2017 Executive of the Year

Older Drivers Embracing Safety Technology, But Wary of Autonomous Vehicles

SEM Releases Standard Operating Procedure for Sprayed-On Bedliners

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

1Collision Network announced its further expansion in California with the addition of three locations in Berkeley, Oakland and Richmond.

“We are optimistic about the future in our market, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our business as part of the 1Collision family of collision repair centers,” said Henry Seng, multi-shop owner of 101 Auto Body shops.

Added 1Collision Network President Jim Keller, “We proudly welcome Henry and the 101 Auto Body team to our network, as we contuniue building our footprint in California.”

The 1Collision Network is an organization of independent and dealer-owned and operated collision repair businesses committed to high-quality collision repair services, peak performance, developing trusting insurance relationships and ensuring a positive, predictable, and seamless repair experience for both the consumer and the insurer.

For more information on the 1Collision Network, email [email protected].

Show Full Article