1Collision Network Adds MSO in California

1Collision Network announced its further expansion in California with the addition of three locations in Berkeley, Oakland and Richmond.

“We are optimistic about the future in our market, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our business as part of the 1Collision family of collision repair centers,” said Henry Seng, multi-shop owner of 101 Auto Body shops.

Added 1Collision Network President Jim Keller, “We proudly welcome Henry and the 101 Auto Body team to our network, as we contuniue building our footprint in California.”

The 1Collision Network is an organization of independent and dealer-owned and operated collision repair businesses committed to high-quality collision repair services, peak performance, developing trusting insurance relationships and ensuring a positive, predictable, and seamless repair experience for both the consumer and the insurer.

