1Collision Network has announced its entrance into Minnesota with the addition of five locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul marketplace. New location principals include:

Brian Anderson, Apple Valley Collision, Apple Valley, Minn.

Tony Bonfe, Bonfe’s Auto, St. Paul, Minn.

Randy Miller, Collision Specialists, Austin, Minn.

Jerald Stiele, Hopkin’s Collision, Hopkins, Minn.

Dan Sjolseth, Superior Collision, Eagan, Minn.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the 1Collision team for support and expansion of my business in the New Year,” said Anderson.

Added Bonfe, “In today’s ever-changing collision repair industry, it’s an advantage to align ourselves with a nationwide network made up of strong independent shop owners to pool our resources and gain a competitive advantage over our competition.”

“Joining the network and aligning ourselves with other like-minded shops gives us the best opportunity for growth,” said Stiele.

Miller said, “It’s exciting to be an early partner with the 1Collision Network in Minnesota. 1Collision will help us grow our company by strengthening our processes, positions with customers, insurance companies and vendors in a fast-changing, consolidating environment.”

“Superior Service Center is excited to be part of the 1Collision Network and looks forward to assisting in the network’s growth and expansion in the Minnesota market,” said Sjolseth.

1Collision Network President Jim Keller said, “We are both honored and delighted to have some of Minnesota’s finest collision repair operators affiliate with our Network.”

With the addition of the Minnesota stores, 1Collision now operates in seven states.

The 1Collision Network states that it is “an organization of independent and dealer owned and operated collision repair businesses committed to high quality collision repair services, peak performance, developing trusting insurance relationships, and ensuring a positive, predictable and seamless repair experience for both the consumer and the insurer.”

For more information about the 1Collision Network, visit www.1collision.com or email [email protected].