On the heels of its 2016 conference, which drew record attendance, the Auto Care Association’s Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) segment is planning the 2017 PBES Spring Conference around the theme “Innovate to Dominate.”

Slated for May 16-18 in Chicago, the event will provide unique opportunities for PBE stakeholders to network and tap into cutting-edge educational resources. Last year’s event drew more than 150 people, exceeding the attendance at the 2015 conference.

“Speakers are encouraged to challenge the norm in business-process thinking in an effort to generate improvements,” said Keith Bell, U.S. sales manager-east for AkzoNobel and chairman of the PBES Committee. “The conference will focus on building networking opportunities and speakers will be guided to tackle the need for businesses to bring critical thinking regarding innovation to all facets of the business process.”

Look for additional details and a full program overview in the days and weeks ahead on the Auto Care Association website. For more information, contact Paul Fiore at paul.fiore@autocare.org or (301) 666-6664.

