2017 SEMA Show Preview: Going for Broke

Maybe most people can only handle Las Vegas once a year, and the SEMA Show is the perfect opportunity to get your fill. As the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world, it brings together the best of the best together to check out new products, network, attend training classes … and ogle those delicious cars.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is once again offering a full slate of educational sessions designed to keep you up-to-date on the lightning-fast changes going on today. Want to get up to speed on the latest vehicle technologies? Need a management refresher? SCRS’s Repairer Driven Education series has what you need.

Repairer Driven Education (RDE) Schedule

Monday, Oct. 30

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Current and Future Technologies 2017 and Beyond Ken Boylan, Chief Automotive Technologies RD1 – rm. N233

Culture, Culture, Culture – Would You Work in your Own Shop?! Judy Folk, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes RD2 – rm. N237

Severity – Why It Does Not Matter and What to Do About Tim Ronak, AkzoNobel; Greg Griffith, AkzoNobel RD3 – rm. N241



Tuesday, Oct. 31

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Navigating the World of Automotive Glass Repair and Replacement Gary Hart, Independent Glass Association; Bob Beranek, Auto Glass University RD4 – rm. N233

The Basics of Blueprinting John Shoemaker, BASF RD5 – rm. N237

The Forgotten Art of Relationship Building: How to Reconnect Without Technology Frank LaViola, Body Shop Solutions LLC RD6 – rm. N241



11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Creation of Car Colors of the Next 3 to 5 Model Years Z.P. Czornij, Head of Design, BASF Corp. FREE1 – rm. N258



12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Preparing and Conducting Negotiations for Collision Repair Shops Keith Manich, Automotive Training Institute RD7 – rm. N233

Leadership: What Game Are We Playing? Casey Lund, Warrensburg Collision RD8 – rm. N237

Social Media Mania Brandon Thomas, Management Success RD9 – rm. N241



3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Building a Bulletproof Estimate Through Proper Documentation Matthew McDonnell, Big Sky Collision Centers RD10 – rm. N233

Adhesive Joining in Modern Repairs Toby Chess, Kent Automotive RD11 – rm. N237

The Time Has Arrived For Change: Lead with Service, Stop Processing and Start Servicing Phoenix Solutions Group; Ryan Taylor, Body Shop Booster RD12 – rm. N241



Wednesday, Nov. 1

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Creative Compensation Solutions – How to Develop, Pay and Motivate Employees in a Team Environment Michael Lanza, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes RD13 – rm. N233

Building the Business Case for Diagnostics in Collision Repair Jake Rodenroth, Collision Diagnostic Services RD14 – rm. N237

Building a Bigger Estimating Toolbox Will Latuff, Latuff Brothers Auto Body RD15 – rm. N241



12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Which Certifications are Right for My Business? Tim Ronak, AkzoNobel; Greg Griffith, AkzoNobel RD16 – rm. N233

100% Disassembly Best Practices – with Parts Mirror Matching Mike Anderson, Collision Advice RD17 – rm. N237

Get Attached to Following Procedures: A Comprehensive Guide to OEM Joining Dave Gruskos, Reliable Automotive Equipment RD18 – rm. N241



3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Creating a Better Version of Yourself Mike Jones, Discover Leadership Training RD19 – rm. N233

Thorough Estimate Techniques for Special Finishes John Niechwiadowicz, QLC Inc on behalf of BASF RD20 – rm. N237

How to Find, Read and Understand OEM Repair Procedures Larry Montanez, P&L Consultants RD21 – rm. N241



OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit

The OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is designed to put SEMA Show attendees in a room with innovators in automotive structural design and technology. The summit’s three session times will feature distinctly different topics that host discussions between companies and individuals with rich histories of producing sophisticated advancements in the automotive and collision repair fields. The event content will highlight architectural and technological developments in modern vehicles, with a focus on emerging trends that influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation. Every participant in this industry can benefit from better insight into how vehicles and materials are evolving, what that means in the repair process and what will be expected of those who are performing these repairs. The future of the collision repair industry is highly skilled professionals, working on highly sophisticated automobiles that require the industry to embrace the necessary investments in training and equipment. But it also relies on informed business owners who understand how to define for themselves what a sustainable and successful business model to support that investment looks like.

Space will be limited, early registration is encouraged. Sessions can be selected individually or as part of the Full Series Pass.

Thursday, Nov. 2

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

OEM Session I: How Automotive Research is Driving Change in Vehicle Design, Technology and Function OEM1 – rm. N241



11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

OEM Session II: The Impact of Advanced Vehicle Systems on Routine Repair Process and Procedure OEM2 – rm. N241



3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OEM Session III: The Hidden Dangers of Vehicle Technology, Improper Repair Methodology and Your Liabilities OEM3 – rm. N241



1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Choosing a Clearcoat Is Not So Clear: Helping You Understand Your Choices Jennifer Boros, PPG; Darin Poston, PPG; Gareth Hughes, PPG; Jack Dickens, PPG FREE3 – rm. N241



9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

SCRS RDE Sky Villa After Party

Friday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You Schedule How Charlie Whitaker, Valspar Automotive North America RD22 – rm. N233

Sales Training For Estimators Jim Saeli, Management Success; Kareem Abouzeid, shop owner, Knockout Collision Repair; Dino DiGiulio, shop owner, Body Best Collision Center; Jeff Yokum, shop owner, Yokum’s Body Shop RD23 – rm. N237



11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Keep It Simple – Focus on Doing the Basic Things Well Ralph Meichtry, BETAG Innovation; Dave Flockhart, BETAG Innovation FREE4



12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Last Call for Sellers David Roberts, FOCUS Investment Banking LLC RD24 – rm. N233

Heavy Duty Truck Collision Analysis and Repair Ken Boylan, Chief Automotive Technologies RD25 – rm. N237



Around Town

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals

Nov. 1-2, T-Mobile Arena

Professional bull riding is a fierce, rough and grueling sport with roots deeply embedded in American culture. It’s America’s original extreme sport. The PBR has evolved into a captivating and adrenaline-charged sporting event that features an all-star cast of the greatest bull riders and bucking bulls in the world.

‘Capturing Pablo’

Nov. 1, 7 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl

“Capturing Pablo,” an evening with DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena. These two DEA agents inspired the hugely popular Netflix crime series, “Narcos,” which tells the story of Colombia’s infamous drug cartels and Pablo Escobar’s fight to maintain his position as the most powerful player. Agents Pena and Murphy will speak about the rise and fall of the Medellin Cartel and the role the agents played in bringing down the “King of Cocaine.” Tickets are $30/$37.50 and $75 for VIP and a meet-and-greet.

Mike Tyson

‘UNDISPUTED TRUTH Round 2’

Nov. 2-5, 10 p.m., Brad Garrett Comedy Club at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

Mike Tyson “UNDISPUTED TRUTH Round 2” is a no-holds-barred, one-man show featuring the world’s most illustrious heavyweight boxing champion. Mike returns to the stage with real-life untold stories, focusing on the ups and downs of his tumultuous and ultimately triumphant post-boxing life and career.