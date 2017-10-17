2017 SEMA Show Preview: OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) encourages SEMA Show attendees interested in the future of automotive technologies and their impact on vehicle repairability to participate in the 4th annual OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit.

The summit was designed by SCRS to put show attendees in a room with innovators in automotive structural design and technology. The program features individuals with rich histories of producing sophisticated advancements in the automotive and collision repair fields, discussing architectural and technological developments in modern vehicles. This year’s three sessions will identify the impact that research has on vehicle construction and functionality, the impact that construction and functionality has on repair procedures, and the impact that the procedures – or failure to implement them – have on liability and safety.

The focus on emerging trends that influence vehicle repairability and collision industry preparation is critical for forward-thinking businesses to remain on the cutting edge of the industry. The future of our collision repair industry is highly skilled professionals working on highly sophisticated automobiles that require the industry to embrace the necessary investments in training and equipment. But the future also relies on informed business owners who understand how to define for themselves what a sustainable and successful business model to support that investment looks like.

Space will be limited, so early registration is encouraged. Sessions can be selected individually at www.scrs.com/rde or as part of the Full Series Pass.

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

OEM1 / N241 OEM Session I: How Automotive Research is Driving Change in Vehicle Design, Technology and Function

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

OEM2 / N241 OEM Session II: The Impact of Advanced Vehicle Systems on Routine Repair Process and Procedure

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OEM3 / N241 OEM Session III: The Hidden Dangers of Vehicle Technology, Improper Repair Methodology and Your Liabilities

Later that same evening, SCRS will host the acclaimed Sky Villa After Party. Located in one of the famed Sky Villa suites at the Westgate Hotel, this after-hours event gives you the opportunity to relax and network with some of the collision industry’s most influential leaders and educators, all while taking in the views of Las Vegas in some of the most recognized high-roller suites in the city. The Suites – best known as Elvis’s lavish apartments during his long-running show on the property – serves as the perfect conclusion to a long and fulfilling week of show floor exhibitions and enriching educational classes. Avoid the cab lines and spend your evening within walking distance from the adjacent SEMA Show floor and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, and treat yourself to a well-earned evening of luxury, Las Vegas style.

Tickets can be secured online at www.scrs.com/rde, or are also included in the Full Series Pass.