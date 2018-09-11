Body Shop Business
CIECA Symposium Speakers to Discuss Current Industry Issues

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will be hosting its 10th annual Symposium Sept. 17-19 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown in Tampa, Fla.

During the thee-day event, thought leaders and industry professionals will discuss emerging issues and leading practices relevant to all stakeholders. This includes the latest information about Blockchain from IBM, an industry update by Susanna Gotsch, and a rundown from Chuck Olson of AirPro Diagnostics on how to interpret and document scan data, trouble codes and calibrations.

“Every year, CIECA brings together all segments of the collision repair industry to discuss current trends, forecasting for the future and how to prepare for the road ahead,” said Fred Iantorno, executive director of CIECA. “CIECA’s goal is to offer content that will help address challenges facing the industry now and in the future.”

In addition to industry presentations, the National Auto Body Association (NABC) will be gifting a vehicle as part of its Recycled Rides Program.

See below for the full agenda:

2018 CIECA Symposium Agenda

Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

 Registration
Happy hour and gathering

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018

7:00 to 8:00 a.m. Registration, continental breakfast and networking
8:15 – 8:20 a.m. Welcome by CIECA Director Fred Iantorno
8:20 – 8:30 a.m. Welcome by CIECA Chair Clint Marlow
8:30 – 9:45 a.m. Keynote Speaker Michael Hertzig: Introduction to Blockchain
9:45 – 10:30 am George Avery: Anyone Can Give Good Customer Service…
10:30 – 10:45 a.m. Break
10:45 – 11:30 a.m. Session A: Jeff Saye: Thinking About Photo Estimating?
Session B: Andy Bober: Xsd2JsonSchema and How It Was Done
11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Session A: Susanna Gotsch: The Evolution of Automobile Technology
Session B: Dan Seats: Painless Trading Partner Onboarding for BMS
12:15 – 1:30 p.m. Lunch
2:15 – 3:00 p.m. Session A: Chuck Olson: Scan Data, Trouble Codes, Calibrations
Session B: Raj Pofale:Photo Estimating
3:00 – 3:15 p.m. Break
3:15 – 4:00 p.m. Dawn Mortimer: How Telematics is Driving No-Touch Claims
4:00 – 4:45 p.m. Mike Anderson: Positioning Yourself in the Collision Repair Industry
4:45 – 5:00 p.m. Meeting Wrap-up
5:00 – 6:00 p.m. NABC Recycled Rides Gifting
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Break
7:00 – 9:30 p.m. Reception & Networking

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

7:00 – 8:15 a.m. Continental Breakfast
8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Sean Carey: Connected Cars, Connected Claims
9:15 – 10:00 a.m. Renee Cacchillo: Let customers drive your business transformation… or not
10:00 – 10:15 a.m. Clint Marlow: Top Technology/Consumer Trends Impacting Industry
11:00 – 11:55 a.m. Don Porter, Ginny Whelan: Automated Parts Procurement
11:55 am – noon Conference Closing Remarks
