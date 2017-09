39 North Capital LLC, through its affiliate 39N Maaco Holdings, has acquired the Maaco facility in Newark, Del.

With the deal, 39N Maaco now owns eight Maaco stores across the Northeast.

39N is a direct investment platform backed by the Eastbridge Group, a Manhattan-based family office with $1 billion of assets under management. 39N created 39N Maaco in 2016 to pursue a growth strategy in the automotive industry.