3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2017 SEMA Show

3M has announced the lineup of celebrities who will be thrilling fans at their booth (no. 61021) at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Automotive legends Richard Petty and Chip Foose, along with car stars Charley Hutton, Ringbrothers, KC Mathieu, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton and Mark Oja, will headline the 3M Automotive Aftermarket outdoor showcase.

At the 3M D.E.M.O Trailer in booth no. 61021 in the outside front lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center, there will be new product solutions demonstrations:

  • See the new 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System
  • Check out the 3M Cubitron II abrasive products
  • Learn more about mobile dust-extraction technology with live demos of the Total Automotive Sanding System

See the pros in action at 3M Celebrity Appearances:

Tuesday, Oct. 31

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Color Studio

2-4 p.m.

Chip Foose – Legendary car designer

Wednesday, Nov. 1

11 a.m.-noon

Kyle Morley – Motorcycle designer and painter and owner of Xecution Style

1-2 p.m.

KC Mathieu – Car painter and owner of KC’s Paint Shop

2:30-3:30 p.m.

3M PPS World Cup Reunion – Leading painters from around the world show their custom-painted hood designs including:

  • Pablo Prado, KandynChrome
  • Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body
  • Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk
  • Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop
  • Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body
  • Justin Jimmo, Refinish Network
  • Carl-André Giroux, Atelier CAGiroux
  • Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Javier “Shorty” Ponce – Iron Resurrection/Martin Bros. Customs

Thursday, Nov. 2

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Ringbrothers – Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Richard Petty — Seven-time NASCAR champion with 200 race wins

1-2 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom

3-4 p.m.

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist

Friday, Nov. 3

Noon-1 p.m.

Announcement of 3M PPS Series 2.0 Contest Winner

3-4 p.m.

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter and airbrush artist

