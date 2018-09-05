3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

3M has announced its celebrity lineup of automotive legends for the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Among them will be Richard Petty and Chip Foose, who will join the Ringbrothers, Charley Hutton, Mark Oja, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton and Javier “Shorty” Ponce to headline the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase.

The company will be stationed at its D.E.M.O Trailer at booth no. 61021 outside the front lot. The company will also be demonstrating new product solutions including:

3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System

EX-AC “All Coatings” compound

3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric

3M Cubitron II abrasive products

Total Automotive Sanding System

Celebrity Appearances and Demonstrations

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style

Noon – 2 p.m.

Chip Foose– Legendary car designer

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom / Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter/airbrush artist

Wednesday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Richard Petty— Seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member (Petty will present the trophy to the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 winner during his appearance)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ringbrothers– Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim Ring

Thursday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter/airbrush artist

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style