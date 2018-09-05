Body Shop Business
News/2018 SEMA
ago

3M Announces Celebrity Lineup for 2018 SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

FCA US Invests $30M In Autonomous Driving Testing Facility

3M Makes Paint Booth Safety More Comfortable

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

Automotive Aluminum Alloy OE Market to Surpass $46 Billion by 2026

BASF Congratulates Winners of Goodguys West Coast Nationals

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

CCC Introduces CCC OEM Care with Participation from Eight OEMs

CARSTAR Names Top Franchise Partners at Annual Conference in Calgary, Alberta

3M has announced its celebrity lineup of automotive legends for the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Among them will be Richard Petty and Chip Foose, who will join the Ringbrothers, Charley Hutton, Mark Oja, Kyle Morley, Ryan “Ryno” Templeton and Javier “Shorty” Ponce to headline the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Outdoor Showcase.

The company will be stationed at its D.E.M.O Trailer at booth no. 61021 outside the front lot. The company will also be demonstrating new product solutions including:

  • 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System
  • EX-AC “All Coatings” compound
  • 3M Self-Stick Liquid Protection Fabric
  • 3M Cubitron II abrasive products
  • Total Automotive Sanding System

 Celebrity Appearances and Demonstrations

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style

Noon – 2 p.m.

Chip Foose– Legendary car designer

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom / Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter/airbrush artist

 

Wednesday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Charley Hutton – Car painter and fabricator and owner of Charley Hutton’s Color Studio

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Richard Petty— Seven-time NASCAR champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame member (Petty will present the trophy to the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 winner during his appearance)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Ringbrothers– Award-winning custom car-building brothers Mike and Jim Ring

 

Thursday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton – Custom painter/airbrush artist

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Mark Oja – California Speed & Custom

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kyle Morley– Motorcycle designer/painter and owner of Xecution Style