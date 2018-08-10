3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and Collision Repair Education Foundation to Support Veterans through 3M Hire Our Heroes Program

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, along with the Collision Repair Education Foundation, is putting its effort to provide collision repair education opportunities for military members into high gear this year, launching the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30 during the 2018 SEMA Show, representatives from top MSO and independent collision repair companies will compete in NASCAR stock cars from the NASCAR Racing Experience for bragging rights as the fastest collision repair professional in the industry. The winner will be presented the race trophy by NASCAR Hall of Fame member Richard Petty on Wednesday at SEMA.

The field will feature 24 spots for competitors who donate $5,000 or more to the Collision Repair Education Foundation for the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign. The first 10 donors who donate $8,000 or more will drive a car wrapped in their own company branding. All competitors will receive a custom commemorative race helmet autographed by Chip Foose and Richard Petty.

CARSTAR, Gerber Collision & Glass, AutoBody Evolution, Lindsay Collision Centers, Brandywine Coach Works, Skeeter’s Body Shop, Caliber Collision, Fix Auto, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive/English Color Supply have already entered the race and are ready to challenge their industry colleagues against the clock. Entries are open until Aug. 15. Each participant has donated to have a car in the field, and all proceeds benefit the 3M Hire Our Heroes program.

“We are accelerating our efforts to address a critical need for our military veterans and their families to get the training and tools they need to go to work in the collision repair industry,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Through the 3M Hire Our Heroes 500, the collision repair industry supports this important cause in a unique, fun way. We all have a passion for cars in this business, and this opportunity puts the industry’s leaders in the driver’s seat for the race to support our veterans.”

This is the sixth year that 3M has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in support of the industry and the nation’s veterans. Since 2013, the 3M Hire Our Heroes program has generated more than $1,065,500 to be used toward scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members. Nearly 330 military veterans and their families have already received scholarships and grants.