3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Bringing Competition, Product Donations, Demonstrations and Recruiting Opportunities to SkillsUSA

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced it is once again sponsoring the SkillsUSA Collision Repair competitions for Automotive Refinishing Technology and Collision Repair Technology June 19-23 in Louisville, Ky., providing volunteers and technical assistance, as well as donating products including abrasives, tape, paint guns, adhesives, plastic sheeting, masking paper, paint suits, detail cloths and other products. 3M will also be demonstrating its vehicle wrap solutions, which is a growing sector for automotive students.

As 3M recognizes the global challenge for skilled technical workers in the future across a number of industries, the company is following 3M AAD’s example and staking its first major presence at America’s largest trade and technical student competition to train and recruit these workers. As part of the event, five divisions of 3M will participate, including 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division, 3M Personal Safety Division, 3M Industrial Adhesives and Tapes Division, 3M Auto Care Division and 3M’s corporate team.

The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. This is a multi-million-dollar event that occupies a space equivalent to 16 football fields. In 2015, there were more than 6,000 contestants in 100 separate events. Nearly 1,500 judges and contest organizers from labor and management make the national event possible.

“Around the country, the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division supports local, regional and state competitions with judges, technical support and product donations, all leading to national competition each summer,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “It’s an honor to work with the young men and women who are preparing to become the automotive technicians and professionals who will lead our industry in the future. SkillsUSA is a tremendous program in the technical training, leadership skills and career advancement they provide to today’s students.”

New at this year’s SkillsUSA event, 3M will have a booth at the SkillsUSA TECHSPO trade show, showcasing all five divisions where students can speak with team members across many disciplines and learn about traditional and non-traditional career paths and opportunities. Annually, 3M hires an average of 2,000 employees in a variety of trade and technical positions. In addition, 3M PSD will provide hard hats and safety glasses for the Carpentry competition.