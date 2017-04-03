3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and Chip Foose are teaming up to bring the 3M and Chip Foose Classic American Showcase to the AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

West Coast hot rod designer Chip Foose will meet fans, host demonstrations of 3M solutions for body prep, painting and paint finishing, and display the largest collection of his famous creations ever assembled outside of his shop.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway AutoFair featuring the 3M and Chip Foose Classic American Showcase takes place April 6-9.

Foose already was an accomplished designer when he started Foose Design in 1998, a year after becoming the youngest custom builder inducted into the Hot Rod Hall of Fame. Since then, the Southern California native has repeatedly won every prestigious award in his industry and introduced the custom car world to a mass audience by starring in the 2004-2008 and 2012-2015 television series “Overhaulin’”.

The 3M/Chip Foose Classic American Showcase at AutoFair is expected to include one-of-a-kind creations such as his:

1935 Chevrolet Master Sedan, dubbed “Grandmaster, ” a prestigious Ridler Memorial Award winner

“Imposter,” a 1965 Chevrolet Impala, also a winner of the Ridler Memorial Award

“Hemisfear,” a Hemi-powered minimalist roadster that inspired Plymouth’s 1997 Prowler

Madam X, a reimagined 1939 Cadillac 60 Special four-door

“Pantera,” Foose’s uniquely true-to-its-original-style 1971 De Tomaso Pantera

Foose designed and built these vehicles using 3M products, from abrasives and powers tools to masking tape and adhesives to paint guns and paint finishing products.

Foose will sign autographs for fans alongside his custom creations and host 3M product demonstrations at the 3M Demonstration & Education Mobile Operation (D.E.M.O.) display trailer on both Thursday and Friday of the show.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway AutoFair featuring the 3M and Chip Foose Classic American Showcase will highlight more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or buy them at the gate.