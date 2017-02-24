3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Deploys New Mobile D.E.M.O. Trailer

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced the launch of a new traveling interactive display trailer and educational classroom featuring the latest in 3M collision repair technology. The 46-foot long Demonstration & Education Mobile Operation (D.E.M.O.) trailer is out on tour visiting trade shows, distributors, collision shop customers and other major events.

The D.E.M.O. trailer made its debut at the Sherwin-Williams national meeting in Orlando and Premiere Auto Supply open house in Miami, where a combined total of more than 500 people at the two events took part in the mobile learning experience.

The trailer gives customers the opportunity to try out 3M’s tools and product solutions. On location, the D.E.M.O. unit expands into different live workstations, including body repair solutions, adhesives, coatings and sealers, paint prep, painting and paint finishing. Featured product systems include the Accuspray Spray Gun System with PPS Paint Preparation System, to the new Total Automotive Sanding System, Cubitron II abrasives, Dynamic Mixing System and advanced power tools.

The unit also includes a full classroom where collision repair professionals can learn the latest repair techniques and standard operating procedures, as well as earning I-CAR continuing education credits.

“Our team has put a lot of time and effort into the new mobile unit,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “We believe that when a customer has an opportunity to pick up a 3M tool, or try out one of our breakthrough Cubitron II abrasives for themselves, or spray with PPS and Accuspray first hand, they will see the difference and won’t want to use anything else. We are proud to have a great new way to bring all that 3M has to offer to more customers.”