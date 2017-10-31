3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Holds Silent Auction Featuring Custom-Painted Hoods from Leading Vehicle Painters

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division and the Collision Repair Education Foundation are auctioning off custom-painted hoods designed by leading painters from around the world to benefit the 3M Hire our Heroes program.

The auction began Oct. 27 and will run through the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which concludes Nov. 3.

Bids on the hoods may be placed at the 3M PPS Hood Auction Site.

The hoods were created during the 2017 3M PPS World Cup, held in conjunction with the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit this summer. 3M invited leading automotive painters from around the world to come to Detroit and participate.

They demonstrated their painting skills with the latest 3M solutions for vehicle painting, including the 3M PPS Series 2.0 Spray Cup System. The painters designed and painted the hoods to reflect their perspective on classic car culture. Also included in the auction are four patriotic themed hoods created by Ryan “Ryno” Templeton.

The hoods will all be auctioned to benefit the 3M Hire Our Heroes program, which since 2013 has raised more than $825,000 for scholarships and tool grants for military veterans and their family members. Nearly 270 military veterans and their families have already received scholarships and grants, and many have graduated from school and are working in the collision repair industry.

To bid, visit 3M PPS Hood Auction Site and register to participate. Registration is quick and easy. Then select the painter and hood on which to bid. Check back often to see how the bid is progressing.

Hoods available for auction were created by the following painters:

Pablo Prado, KandynChrome, USA

Jacob Miles, Milestone Paint & Body, USA

Connie Manjavinos, PassionateInk, USA

Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop, USA

Danny Schramm, SchrammWerk, Germany

Christian Wilke, Lackabilly, Germany

Carmine De Maria, C.A.D. Custom, Australia

Shane Wanjon, Exclusive Image Paint and Body, USA

Ryan “Ryno” Templeton, Blasted by Ryno, USA

“These painters all created spectacular designs and incredible paint work showcasing classic car culture and patriotism,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Their works of art are certainly collectible, and this auction provides car lovers a chance to take home one of these creations and benefit a great cause at the same time. It’s an honor to work with them, and collectively be able to help our military veterans and their families pursue a career in the collision repair industry.”

The 3M Hire Our Heroes grants are available for qualifying returning veterans and family members. Grants may be used for tuition, school fees, tools, textbooks and equipment at qualifying technical schools.For additional information and to apply, visit www.CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

The ultimate goal of the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign is to support the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in raising awareness for hiring America’s heroes and help drive employment in the collision repair industry for these deserving veterans and their families.

For more information on the 3M Hire Our Heroes campaign, contact Dale Ross, 3M Automotive Aftermarket, at [email protected] or visit www.3mcollision.com/hire.