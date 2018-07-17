3M Collision Repair App Now Available for Apple, Android Devices

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division announced that its new app for mobile devices allows body shop technicians and distributor sales staff to get all the information they need for their collision repair questions directly on their mobile devices is now available for the Android platform. It had initially been launched on the Apple platform.

The new 3M Collision Repair App is free and available now in the Android and Apple app store. The 3M app provides quick access to 3M Collision Repair product information, process guides, application videos and standard operating procedures.

Body shop professionals and sales staff without access to a desktop computer now have 3M expert information in the palms of their hands. With the 3M Collision Repair App, users can find a range of helpful information right at their fingertips. Besides product ordering information, users can find technical data sheets, safety data sheets, new product announcements, special offers and promotions, and news and events. The mobile app also lets users bookmark their favorite content, and even email content to others.

“We designed this app – which follows in the footsteps of our Apple version – to be a clean and user-friendly platform where our user customers and the distributor salespeople who call on them can quickly find the product information, technical advice and news they need, on the device they have with them everywhere – their smart phone,” said Dale Ross, U.S. marketing operations manager for 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division.

The 3M Collision Repair App runs on Android 5.1 or later and is fully compatible with all Android devices.